Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says that qualifying for the play-offs was a great achievement for his side after they drew 1-1 at Sutton this afternoon.

The Blues secured fifth place and a tie against Bradford City next Sunday.

United have just two wins in the last 11 games.

Speaking to the club's official media about the importance of not losing the game, Paul Simpson said: "Oh no, of course it is, I said that during the week that we were going to try and win and if we couldn't do enough to win, we make sure we don't lose it.

"Second half we had a bit more of a go, we had a bit more life about us and let's be honest, to be in the play-offs after 46 games with some of the teams in this league is a bloody good achievement and I don't care what anybody says.

"I know there might be disappointment because we didn't get automatic but it is not easy, football is not easy, League Two isn't easy.

"There are much bigger teams than us in terms of the backing they get in finances. Nobody is bigger than us in terms of support and that was incredible today.

"I think we have given them something that we have got to now take into the next two games.

"I think I'm right in saying, unless something has happened, that we've got Bradford away next weekend. What an incredible game to look forward to.

"If you can't get yourself up for that, we shouldn't be in professional football in my opinion."

Talking about the occasion of competing in the play-offs, Simpson said: "Massive stage. What a thing to play in as well.

"I wish I could put my boots on, I wish my knee wasn't wrecked, brilliant games to be involved in and I want our players to really really go and enjoy it.

"We know Bradford City are a good side, we know they expect to be up there and we know we've got to perform over these two games to get another one."

