Carlisle United have released ticket details after they secured a place in the League Two Play-Offs.

The Blues finished fifth after a 1-1 draw at Sutton United this afternoon and will travel to Bradford City next Sunday.

Tickets for both legs will be on sale from the Pioneer (east stand) match day ticket office windows, on the ground floor of the east side of the stadium.

The club has been allocated 2,440 away tickets for Valley Parade. These will be on sale to season ticket holders and members from 12pm on Tuesday, May 9.

Ticket office windows and telephones will open at 12pm on Tuesday, May 9.

There will be a queueing system in place through the east stand concourse with entry at the away end.

Season ticket holder seats for the home leg will be reserved until 6pm on Thursday, May 11.

Season ticket holders must be in possession of their season ticket card at the point of purchase.

If purchasing on behalf of another season ticket holder, you must also be in possession of their season ticket card and be able to confirm their postcode.

Members must be able to confirm their membership details against the databases provided.

Confirmed dates of sale this week:

Tuesday, May 9 - 12pm to 8pm - season ticket holders and members

Wednesday, May 10 to Friday, May 12 - 10am to 6pm each day - general sale

