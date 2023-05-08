Carlisle United play-offs: Who will they play and when?

Carlisle United have confirmed their place in the League Two Play-Offs after a 1-1 draw at Sutton this afternoon.

An 85th-minute equaliser for United and a late goal for Gillingham against Salford meant the Blues finished in fifth.

Salford took the last play-off place, with Bradford in sixth and Stockport in fourth.

With their place in the top seven confirmed, attention will now turn to what happens next.

When is the League Two Play-Off Semi-Final first leg?

The Blues will play their first play-off game on Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.

They will face Bradford at Valley Parade.

When is the League Two Play-off Semi-Final second leg?

Carlisle will welcome Bradford to Brunton Park for the second leg on Saturday, May 20 for a 3pm kick-off.

The Blues will be looking for a repeat of their Boxing Day victory at Brunton Park when they ran out 1-0 winners.

When is the League Two Play-Off Final?

The League Two Play-Off Final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 28.

Kick-off will be at 1.30pm.

When will the tickets go on sale?

In a tweet posted by United following the result earlier today, they confirmed ticket details would be revealed "this afternoon".

