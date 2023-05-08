Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office for Dumfries & Galloway

Some buildings and structures will "probably" be damaged by lightning, the Met Office says.

The Met Office is warning of possible flooding of homes and businesses as heavy showers are set to hit large swathes of Dumfries & Galloway.

Between 15mm and 30mm of rainfall could fall in just an hour or two, with damage expected to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

The yellow weather warning - the lowest of three levels of severity issued by the Met Office - will come into force at 5pm on May 8 and will run until 11pm.

What to expect:

  • Drivers to be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, which could lead to longer journey times.

  • Possible delays to train and bus services.

  • The possibility of some short-term power cuts.

  • Likely flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

  • Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know... 