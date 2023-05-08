The Met Office is warning of possible flooding of homes and businesses as heavy showers are set to hit large swathes of Dumfries & Galloway.

Between 15mm and 30mm of rainfall could fall in just an hour or two, with damage expected to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

The yellow weather warning - the lowest of three levels of severity issued by the Met Office - will come into force at 5pm on May 8 and will run until 11pm.

What to expect:

Drivers to be affected by spray, standing water and /or hail, which could lead to longer journey times.

Possible delays to train and bus services.

The possibility of some short-term power cuts.

Likely flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

