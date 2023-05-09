Poets from across the world are being invited to enter the Wigtown Poetry Prize, producing works in English, Scots or Gaelic.

The judges for the 2023 competition have also been revealed. Novelist Donald S Murray will award £1,500 to the winner of the overall prize.

Entrants must be submitted before Wednesday 31 May and the winners will be revealed during the Wigtown Book Festival in September.

Nicholas Walker, Wigtown Poetry Prize Group Chair, said: "The prize has a worldwide reputation as the champion of poetry in Scotland's three indigenous languages.

"That's reinforced by the quality of the entries, the excellence of our judges and the fabulous support we receive from oragnisations and individuals dedicated to Scotland, to promoting poetry and strengthening our languages."

A winner of one or more categories in this year’s competition will be selected to read at the 2024 StAnza International Poetry Festival.

Sarah Mason, Executive Director of the Saltire Society, said: “The strength and importance of Scotland’s languages is at the heart of Scottish culture and identities. Through prizes and projects such as this, we are ensuring our languages and the works in our languages are recognised and continue to flourish."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...