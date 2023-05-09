A hen party in Cockermouth was cut short when a fire broke out in their accommodation over the weekend.

Seven firefighters from Cockermouth Fire Station were called out at 5:45am on Saturday to tackle the flames.

The party of 19 had arrived from Warrington on Friday and spent an evening partying before being woken up by the fire alarm.

One of the group said: "I went to bed after 2am and when we were woken up, our room was literally engulfed in smoke.

"I called 999 and we all got outside. One of the firemen told me that if we hadn't have gotten out, we would have been toast.

"Someone told us that Greggs was open so we all went there in our pyjamas and slippers for a brew.

"It was very scary, it ruined the weekend but we were blessed that we got out.

"I have three new dresses with the tags on and I can't get the smell of smoke out of them."

The group travelled back to Warrington after they had been allowed to retrieve their possessions from the building.

The owner of the accommodation thanked the fire service for their professionalism and swift response. Credit: Hen party attendee

The owner of the accommodation believes the cause of the fire to be an electrical fault with the building's sauna and says they hope to be welcoming visitors again in the next couple of days.

They said: "We'd like to say a big thanks to the fire department for their swift response."

The firefighters posed for a picture with the hen.

A spokesperson for the fire station said: "Luckily, they were woken by the fire alarm and are all safe and well. They will definitely have a story to tell and remember."

