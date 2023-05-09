Eyemouth RNLI's newest lifeboat was called into action within a week of its arrival at the weekend.

The new inshore boat Sheila was called to locate an injured man in the Killiedraughts area at 1.25pm on Sunday.

The D class boat was launched alongside the Shannon class Helen Hastings to assist Eyemouth and Berwick Coastguards. The man was found to have an injured leg, the volunteer crew beached the lifeboat nearby and assisted the Coastguards with casualty care.

The volunteer crew assisted the Berwick teams with casualty care on the beach. Credit: RNLI/Eyemouth

The injured male was then transferred to the inshore boat and taken into Eyemouth harbour where the casualty was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Both lifeboats were stood down at 2.10pm and returned to Eyemouth harbour.

Eyemouth Coxswain Andrew Jamieson said: "They did the right thing in calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard. Slips and trips can happen anywhere so always carry a means of calling for help, for yourself or for others who may get into difficulty."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...