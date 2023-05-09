Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension which will see him lead the side up until April 2026.

Galashiels-born Townsend is the longest serving head coach of the Scotland national rugby union team, having began his term in 2017.

Scotland secured third place in the Guinness Six Nations this year – their best finish since 2018.

Gregor Townsend said: “Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I’m excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world.

“As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

“Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters.”

Scottish Rugby Chief Executive Mark Dodson said: “Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year’s Rugby World Cup.

“What Gregor has built over the last six years of his tenure has taken Scotland to fifth in the World rankings and we are keen to keep that continuity and forward momentum.“The squad has unparalleled depth which is the result of many years planned development."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...