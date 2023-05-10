Play Brightcove video

A cheerleading squad from Maryport has been crowned world champions.

Cheer Force Knights Maryport beat off competition from hundreds of teams from across the globe at the All Star World Championships in Orlando at the weekend.

The West Cumbrian club took two teams to compete after qualifying in 2021.

Their younger team Lady Supremacy competed in the Junior X-small division against almost a hundred teams, taking home the first place world champion title.

Both teams that made the trip to the USA came back with medals. Credit: Cheer Force Knights Maryport

Their other team, Miss Reign, also did the town proud. They competed in the U17 level 2 division against 16 other teams, taking home the 2nd place silver medal.

Head coach Olivia Scholey said: "I don't think it's sunk in. It's such an amazing achievement Some of them are world champion at the age of 11 and the oldest is 16."They've still got their whole lives ahead of them and they can say like they were a world champion as a child like so I couldn't believe it."

