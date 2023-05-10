A man has been jailed for over 6 years after being caught with £250,000 worth of cocaine while driving on the M6.

Gary Long, 35, of Eagle Dene, Liverpool pleaded guilty to possession and intent to supply the drug at Carlisle Crown Court today.

On 23 March 2023, police observed Long's vehicle driving needlessly in the middle lane travelling northbound on the M6 between junction 39 near Shap and junction 40 at Penrith.

Officers then ran some checks and made a decision to conduct a stop check on the vehicle.

When they entered the vehicle there was a strong smell of cannabis and Long was detained for a Misuse of Drugs act search, along with his vehicle.

During searches of the vehicle, three large blocks of cocaine weighing 3kg were found and Long was arrested.

Detective Constable Rob Dixon said: “Today’s result shows the consequences that face those who travel into the county with the intent to supply drugs.

“We will continue to take robust action to target organised criminality in Cumbria and will pursue those involved at every level”.

