Peter Murphy described his team's performance as "absolutely unbelievable" after Annan won an emphatic 6-0 victory over Dumbarton in their play off semi-final last night.

The Galabank side are now placed well to go all the way to the Scottish League One final where they would meet either Clyde or East Fife.

A crowd of 840 watched the home side go into half-time lead of 3-0 thanks to two goals from Tommy Goss and one from Tommy Muir.

Aiden Smith, Dominic Docherty and Benjamin Luissint increased the margin with the final goal coming in the 89th minute.

It means Annan will head to Dumbarton on Saturday for the second leg with a huge boost of confidence.

Manager Peter Murphy said: "It's absolutely unbelievable from the players but we haven't actually achieved anything yet. It's good but we have to go again on Saturday.

"To go in with a six goal lead, it's up to us what we do with it."

Of their prosective opponents in a final, Clyde lead with a slim advantage having beaten East Fife 1-0 on Tuesday.

A play off final would be the second one in two years after they lost to Edinburgh City last year.

