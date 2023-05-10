On tonight's programme - Independence tactics. With Nicola Sturgeon's defacto referendum plan dead in the water, but with renewed talk of deals at Westminster if there is a hung parliament, we ask where now for the SNP? Peter MacMahon speaks to a former minister Ben Macpherson who says it's time for his party to be patient and to seek to work with others. Also on the programme - long journeys to clinics and even longer waits for treatment. We report on the healthcare challenges facing trans people in the Borders.

