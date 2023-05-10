A decision to shelve plans to create a swimming pool in Maryport is being challenged by councillors.

Cumberland Council said recently that it had reluctantly decided not to add the pool to the town's Wave Centre because of energy prices leading to unaffordable running costs.

The decision was met with disappointment from people in the town and local MP Mark Jenkinson launched a petition to save the pool.

Five Labour party councillors have now asked the authority's place overview and scrutiny committee to examine the decision on 17 May.

The councillors said: “We share the disappointment of the Maryport community and wish to challenge and scrutinise the decision not to proceed with the pool project at The Wave Centre.

“In particular the issues regarding ongoing revenue implications of the scheme. We request a call-in hearing and access to relevant papers.”

The committee could be able to refer the matter back to the council or take no action at which point the decision would take effect.

At the time of the decision, Cumberland Council said: “We realise this is hugely disappointing news for the people of Maryport who were keen to see this new facility at The Wave.

“Councillors felt that they simply cannot afford to commit large amounts of revenue for a pool which may never be financially sustainable. In addition to subsidising the increasing build costs, this project will not be viable because of the funds required to operate it.

“The team will now put all their energy into creating new, ambitious and exciting alternatives for Maryport. The alternative won’t be a swimming pool but we are confident that we can make something that will be appealing to local people and visitors alike.”

