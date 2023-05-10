A four-year-old boy has raised over £1500 for cancer research as he nears the end of a climbing challenge.

AJ Salkeld's Great-grandma, known to him as little Grandma, was recently placed on hospice care after a long battle with cancer.

In honour of his Grandma, AJ's parents set up a fundraising page and set a target for him to climb 30 of the Wainwright fells by the end of 2023.

He has already completed 23 of them and has raised over £1500, smashing his original fundraising goal by half.

AJ has already reached 150% of his original fundraising target with seven wainwrights to go. Credit: Tony Salkeld

Tony Salkeld, AJ's dad said: "The way we are going I think he will complete more than 30 Wainwrights this year too.

"AJ's only four, we're so proud of what he has achieved. He is full of energy and enthusiasm and just loves climbing the fells and mountains, along with exploring forests and caves and learning about nature and wildlife.

"His Great-grandma loves watching his progress via our YouTube videos and pictures. She turned 75 last week and we had a lovely party and shared everything he has done with the family."

