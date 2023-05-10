Plans for multi-million pound leisure development in Carlisle City Centre has been approved by Cumberland Council.

The plans will see part of the Lowther Street car park into STACK Carlisle, an entertainment, food and drink venue made from shipping containers.

The proposal was for the creation of a village made of around 50 containers with a retractable glass roof.

It will house five bars, 10 street food outlets, a central plaza with a balcony and a stage area for live music and will reportedly create around 160 jobs.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, said: "I'm delighted with today’s decision, which will lead to STACK Carlisle opening in 2024.

“We have said from day one that it will not only prove a really welcome boost to the leisure offering in the city but will also help the local economy by attracting more visitors – which will benefit everyone.”

The STACK brand opened STACK Newcastle in 2018 which welcomed millions of visitors and gave a huge boost to the local economy.

This was followed by STACK Seaburn at Sunderland which has also been highly successful since its launch in 2020, with more than 4.5 million people in total visiting both North East sites.

The company now hopes to recreate this success in Carlisle.

The proposed site is owned by Daniel Johnston (1982) Ltd and Max Connon from the company said: "We are delighted that the city council has approved the scheme. Not only will we have a new venue to shout about, but it will give the local economy a real boost."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...