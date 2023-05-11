Catch up on the latest episode of Representing Border

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Labour and the SNP trade blows at First Minister's Questions. Anas Sawar claims the SNP and the Tories are two sides of the same coin. Humza Yousaf calls Labour a Conservative tribute act.

We have the best of the exchanges and LBC's Gina Davidson and Joyce McMillan from The Scotsman join Peter MacMahon to consider if the clashes are a foretaste of the UK General Election campaign.

Also tonight - campaigners in both Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders put their areas forward to be chosen as the country's newest national park. Greg Hoare explains how it's possible they could both be winners.

