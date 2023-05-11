Play Brightcove video

Watch as Natasha Potts visits an island up for sale off the Dumfries and Galloway coast.

An island off the Dumfries and Galloway coast is up for sale for the first time in over 200 years.

Barlocco Island is close to Kirkcudbright and measures 25 acres - about the size of 12 football pitches.

Using a causeway, it's possible to walk to the island during low tide.

Because of the presence of large bird colonies, the area is a site of special scientific interest and is being advertised for offers over £150,000.

The deadline for offers is Tuesday 16 May.

Barlocco is part of a group of Islands off the Galloway coast called the Islands of Fleet. The nearest village is Borgue.

Up until now, the island has been owned by a retired farmer, but the family has now grown up and moved on so say it's time for someone else to enjoy it.

David Corrie, the estate agent responsible for the sale said: "We've had about 300 inquiries from all over the world. It's just great to see so much interest in owning something like this in Scotland. "Our asking price of offers over 150,000 is a starting place. It does compare with small houses or a garage in London.

"But really it's up to the purchaser to decide how much they want to pay for an asset like this."

