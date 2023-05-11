Marchmont House owner Hugo Burge dies

Marchmont House owner Hugo Burge has died at his home on Wednesday 10 May.

In a statement Marchmont House said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hugo Burge who died suddenly at home on Wednesday 10 May.

"Hugo’s kindness, intelligence, curiosity and belief in a better world made him an inspiration to us all. He was a beloved son and a great friend. We will miss him terribly.

"His family ask for privacy at this time. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced in due course."

Since 1750 Marchmont House has been a sanctuary for creativity. The aim of Marchmont House is to build a home to makers and creators, welcoming movers and shakers from across the arts, crafts, purpose driven business and social enterprise.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...