Five community groups are competing for your vote in the ITV Border region.

Penrith Pumas (Promoting Unbelievable Mental Attitude)

(Penrith Pumas WRC CIC)

Re:Pair At Your Service

(The Furniture Project Ltd)

Promoting the health and wellbeing of individuals and promoting social inclusion

(Annan & District Day Centre)

Stable Life Galloping Forward

(Stable Life)

Stories from the Kitchen Table

(The Laal Collective CIC)

The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.

The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.

You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count.

To vote and to read the terms & conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk