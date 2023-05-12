A man had been charged and remanded in custody after a cannabis farm worth an estimated £4.5 million was discovered in Carlisle.

Police were called to a property on Lancaster Street at 2:45pm on Wednesday 10 May.

Officers attended and gained access to the property locating the cannabis farm. They recovered 450 kilograms of harvested cannabis that was ready for distribution.

Edmond Pula, 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and production of cannabis.

Three men were injured at the scene.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "Our critical care team were activated at 4.03pm to reports of three injured patients following a fall in Carlisle."

Two men remain in hospital having sustained serious injuries. Detectives will interview both men when they are released from hospital.

