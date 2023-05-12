Play Brightcove video

The family of Marchmont House owner Hugo Burge has released a statement following his sudden death.

The entrepreneur and investor died at home on Wednesday at the age of 51.

The 1750 mansion near Duns has become a haven for artists and offers tours and creative spaces for those living in the Scottish Borders.

They said: "With time on his hands, he focused his attentions on the Scottish Borders, specifically the Marchmont Estate that his father Oliver Burge had acquired in 1988.

"Together with his father, he undertook a meticulous, 8-year-long restoration of Marchmont House, for which they were awarded the prestigious 2018 Historic Houses Sotheby’s Restoration Award, the Georgian Group 2017 Architectural Award for Best Restoration of a Georgian Interior.

Watch Fiona Armstrong interview Hugo Burge back in 2020.

"Specific emphasis was placed on employing local craftspeople from an exceptional pool of talent and filling the house with a superb and eclectic collection of art and antiques. The influence of Hugo’s father fuelled his belief in the importance of environmental sustainability and together they worked to conserve the natural habitat of local birdlife, flora and fauna, with many native species flourishing under their stewardship of the Estate. "Hugo was determined to give Marchmont a larger social and cultural purpose. He re-imagined the Palladian mansion as a ‘home to Makers & Creators’; hosting events and concerts, building studios, and providing workspaces for painters, printmakers, stone-carvers, chair-makers and silversmiths.

"He became a vital patron and supporter of emerging and lesser-known artists, many of whose works can be seen in the house and gardens of Marchmont. In 2019 he established a new charity, Marchmont Makers Foundation, with the goal of inspiring creativity, funding writers’ and artists’ residencies, supporting nearby schools and charities, and in the process regenerating the local community.

"He was also a Director of Wasps_ Studios – Scotland’s largest provider of art spaces, and a Patron of the Borders Art Fair."

