Reports of anti-social behaviour in Maryport have fallen by 47% since PC Sam Steele began patrolling the streets.

PC Steele's presence is part of an initiative that is seeing a return to an older style of policing, with bobbies being a regular sight on the streets.

The officer has been on the beat for nine months and says that he is proud to see the figures drop.

He said: "I nip it in the bud before it becomes an issue, particularly with the young ones. If they are allowed to get away with something on one day, it's going to be twice as bad the next day.

"So every time you get a report from a member of the public for some form of anti-social behavior, it's going right out there, using what evidence we can take to their home and challenging them.

"That can be anything from taking them back to apologise, to taking them out to pick litter in the area where they've caused issues."

Deputy Police Fire & Crime Commissioner Mike Johnson said: "We've now got 1,334 officers in Cumbria. So we are now feeling the benefits of that."

