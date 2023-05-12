Train drivers across the region have gone on strike today, causing disruption for passengers south of the border.

This is the first of two days of industrial action which will see trains halted amid ongoing disputes over pay and conditions.

Services on ScotRail trains are unaffected.

Tomorrow, members of the rail workers RMT union will also walk out, affecting Avanti West Coast, Northern Rail and Transpennine Express.

A spokesperson for ASLEF said: "Most of the drivers have not had a pay increase at all since 2019 and with inflation still well over 10% and the cost of living spiralling, this is not acceptable."

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Throughout this dispute – which has gone on for over a year – the government has tied the hands of the railway companies and prevented them offering a fair deal.

“We are striking so that the employers and government can see the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals."

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: "We’re disappointed with this industrial action, and are sorry for the inconvenience it will cause."

Meanwhile Transpennine Express stated on their website: "This latest round of strike action is going to cause significant disruption to rail services across the country.

"We are aware that this industrial action coincides with important events in the North of England – most notably the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool. We apologise for any impact this industrial action has on your journey."

