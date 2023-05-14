A man has been left with serious injuries after a collision on the A595 at Whitehaven.

Police are investigating the crash which happened at 8pm on Saturday 13 May. It involved a white Suzuki Celerio and a silver Volkswagen Tiguan.

The driver of the Suzuki remains in hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of either vehicle.

To report any information email sciu@cumbria.police.uk quoting log number 248 of 13 May 2023, or report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 248 of 13 May 2023. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.