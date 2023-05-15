Waste collections in Allerdale are set to be disrupted as further strike action is planned by unions.

Industrial action by the Unite and GMB unions will begin tomorrow (16 May) due to an ongoing pay dispute.

During the strike, recycling, paper and card, and garden waste collections will be suspended, but residents can use the council's recycling centres for glass, cans, plastics, paper, and card.

Cumberland Council says Allerdale Waste Services' (AWS) employees received a pay rise of just above 10 per cent last month.

This amounts to a 21.1 per cent increase for loaders and a 23.9 per cent increase for drivers since AWS took over the waste contract in 2020, the council said.

The trade unions are asking for a 32.6 per cent pay increase for their members.

Charles Holmes, Managing Director of Allerdale Waste Services, said: “We have been in dialogue with union representatives and ACAS in an attempt to resolve the matter and avoid strikes.

"This has proved unsuccessful to date. To minimise the impact on residents and businesses we implemented contingency plans which have seen collection crews able to pick up around 90 per cent of residual waste during the strike period, through our weekly collection service.

"We know this means that some bins have unfortunately been missed and we apologise for the inconvenience this is causing and ask that residents represent their bins the following week and they will be prioritised for collection. We thank the public for remaining patient during this challenging time.”

Unite regional officer Ryan Armstrong said: "The strike action will escalate this week as a direct result of Allerdale Waste and Cumberland Council, refusing to resolve the issue of low pay and instead trying to undermine a lawful dispute with agency workers on far higher wages than our members are being paid.

“Despite our members playing a frontline role in keeping the area clean, they are treated with disdain by the management at Allerdale, who shamefully describe their commitment and skills as 'ten a penny'."

