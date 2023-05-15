Solway Sharks will play their ice hockey in a higher division next season, it has been confirmed.

The Sharks will join the Planet Ice NIHL National Division for the upcoming 2023 /24 season and will become the 11th team in the league.

The club won the NIHL1 Championship after beating Streatham in April. It was one of four trophies won by the Sharks in a clean sweep by the club.

In a statement, Solway Sharks' new ownership team of John Strange, Phil Reilly and David McCarroll said: “We are very happy to join the Planet Ice NIHL National Division and compete against the existing members of the league.

"We are excited to showcase our talent on this national stage and look forward to the season ahead. We have worked hard to ensure we will be a sustainable operation and can’t wait to get started for our first season at national level.”

An NIHL National Owners Group spokesperson said: “We are very happy to have Solway Sharks join the Planet Ice NIHL National Division.

"The addition of a Scottish team is fantastic news for the league and we are excited to see the Sharks take to the ice this coming season. The ownership and coaching teams in Solway have worked hard to make this happen.”

The league season will start in September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...