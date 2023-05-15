A dog was rescued from England's highest mountain after becoming injured on the descent back to Langdale.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team approached Scafell Pike from Seathwaite Farm and climbed towards Esk Hause via Grains Gill.

Meanwhile, the dog's owners, who were starting to feel the cold, were encouraged to try to descend towards the Keswick team.

The mountain rescue volunteers met the party high up Grains Gill.

The dog was made comfortable on a stretcher and was carried back to Seathwaite Farm.

The rescue lasted more than four hours. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team.

In a post on social media, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said: "Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty.

"The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout!"

The dog was stretchered back to Seathwaite Farm. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team.

The rescue happened on Saturday and lasted more than four hours.

