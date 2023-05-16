Carlisle netball star Helen Housby selected for England World Cup squad

Carlisle's Helen Housby has been selected to represent England in South Africa for the netball World Cup.

The 28-year-old goal attacker and goal shooter has been selected for the tournament which will take place in Africa for the first time.

The 16th edition of the World Cup will take place between 28 July to 6 August. Housby, who plays for New South Wales Swifts, in Australia and will be looking to add to the 90 caps she has already.

Helen Housby has been selected to represent England at the first netball World Cup to be held in Africa. Credit: PA

Housby made her debut in 2015 and was subsequently drafted into the World Cup team where she helped England to a bronze medal.

She then scored the winning goal in the final of the Commonwealth Games to secure England's first ever gold medal.

Speaking on England Netball's website, Jess Thirlby, Vitality Roses Head Coach, said: “The unveiling of our Roses squad is a hugely exciting moment and the culmination of years of hard work that the players and the wider team have put in to drive the depth and breadth of our talent pool, as well as our performances on the international and domestic stage.

“This squad strikes a great balance of experience whilst also introducing an exciting point of difference with some of our incredible young talent who are deserving of their place in the squad amongst some of the sport’s longest serving players.

Helen Housby will be looking to add to the 90 caps she has already received. Credit: PA

“The global game has moved on since the last World Cup and now more than ever, the margins between the top nations are at their narrowest.

"Tournament netball and its conditions are like no other league in the world and it will be important to call upon those varying styles of play within the team in order to help move us closer to breaking into a World Cup final for the first time.”

“The team are highly ambitious, hugely supportive of each other and I trust together we will do whatever we can to perform at our best in Cape Town.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...