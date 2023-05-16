Catch up on Representing Border - 16 May 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - The Ferries Fiasco - Ministers over-rule official advice that completing the second of the two over budget vessels wouldn't be value for money. Peter MacMahon questions the Economy Secretary Neil Gray. Also tonight - a former SNP energy minister calls on Humza Yousaf to back new oil and gas developments as campaigners warn more drilling would be catastrophic for the climate. We debate the prospect of developing the Rosebank Field with the MSPs who speak on climate change for the Conservatives and the Greens - Liam Kerr and Mark Ruskell. And we report on how one Borders community helped Ukrainians fleeing the war, but where offers to host more refugees still haven't been taken up.