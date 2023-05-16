Fire breaks out at St Benedict's Convent in Dumfries

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Ian Findlay

A fire has broken out at a historic landmark in the South of Scotland.

The fire at St Benedict's Convent, on Maxwell Street, in Dumfries, started on Tuesday 16 May.

Police Scotland Dumfries & Galloway are asking residents to avoid the area and not to block roads with their vehicles as emergency vehicles will require access to surrounding streets.

The building on Corbelly Hill - which was derelict - had previously suffered damage following a fire in August.