An inquest has opened into the death of a man after being trapped in a cave in an adventure centre in Cumbria.

Carl O'Keeffe died last month after he was stuck for several hours at the Kong Adventure Centre in Keswick.

In Cockermouth, the coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw opened the inquest into the death of the 49-year-old from Lancaster.

Mr O'Keeffe died on 30 April at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, eight days after he had become trapped in a climbing cave at the Kong Adventure Centre in Keswick.

The coroner said that it took several hours to extract him from a 'difficult position' - curled up in a fetal position in the artificial cave.

Several emergency services were involved in the rescue and Mr O'Keeffe was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary.

He was critically ill due to the effects of being stuck in that awkward position. He was treated in intensive care but - the coroner said - it became apparent he was unable to survive and palliative care was instituted.

Following his death, his identity was formally confirmed by a technician at the hospital mortuary.

A spokesperson for Kong Adventure Centre said: "All the staff at Kong Adventure are shocked and saddened to hear this terrible news. Our thoughts at this time are with the family, friends and everyone involved."

