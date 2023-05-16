Moffat mountain rescue team has praised the use of mobile phone technology to help find an injured walker on Annandale Way.

Police Scotland asked Moffat mountain rescue team to assist in helping in the recovery on Monday 15 May.

Phone find technology was used by Police Scotland who passed on the location to the 17 team members from the mountain rescue team.

The walker was assessed and received pain relief before being put on to a stretcher and taken down the hill. The walker was met by the Scottish Ambulance Service who took them to hospital.

A statement from Moffat mountain rescue said: "We wish the walker all the best in their recovery.

"Rescues like these wouldn’t happen without donations from the public to aid in funding our teams costs.

"The quickest way to get help on the hills or in a rural environment if you need it is to dial 999, ask first for Police, then Mountain rescue."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...