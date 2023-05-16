Scotland's national book town celebrates 25th anniversary

Scotland's national book town has celebrated its 25th anniversary since receiving the status in 1998.

Wigtown was named as the book town for Scotland, which involved competing against six different communities, due to their plans to host an annual book festival.

The Galloway community of less than 1,000 seen the first festival take place in 1999. The event runs every year for 10 days. The festival this year will take place from 22 September until 1 October.

The festival now attracts 13,000 visitors. Credit: Colin Hattersley/Scottish Festivals

The festival attracts 13,000 visitors and generates £4.3 million for the economy and brings 57 full-time jobs and opportunities for 100 volunteers. The town is home to 17 book related businesses and the country's only feminist book shop.

This is in stark contract to the situation the town was in during the 1990s when the creamery and distillery closed and 83 properties on the market.

Sandra McDowall, who secretary of the Community Council which made the bid for Book Town status, said: "We spent months putting the bid together and it meant so much to win.

"The town was so far down at the time and winning gave us back our hope and our confidence. And over the years it’s all just kept on growing. It’s been an amazing journey.”

The first Wigtown book festival started in 1999. Credit: Colin Hattersley

Anne Barclay, who was a Wigtown schoolgirl back in 1998 and is now the festival’s Operations Director, added: "When I was growing up I remember how many empty buildings there were. The loss of the creamery and distillery were an enormous blow. "But despite the desolation of the early 90s, there has always been an incredible community spirit in Wigtown and it is that commitment and determination that has helped to raise the town from its knees over the past quarter century. "We owe so much to those who had the foresight to campaign for Book Town status, and to those who have supported, developed and maintained it, helping to create a beautiful and vibrant place to live, work and visit. It is a privilege to be part of Wigtown’s story.”

