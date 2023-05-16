A second man has been charged after a £4.5 million cannabis farm was discovered in Carlisle city centre.

The cannabis farm was discovered on Lancaster Street where police recovered 450 kilograms of harvested cannabis.

Florian Daci, 24, of no fixed abode was charged with production of cannabis and remanded in custody.

On 12 May, Edmond Pula, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and production of cannabis. He has been remanded in custody.

A third man remains in hospital having sustained serious injuries and will be interviewed once released from hospital.

