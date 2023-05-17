Alister Jack 'will not' trigger by-election by accepting peerage

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, has said he will definitely not take up the offer of a peerage and trigger a by-election.

However, the Dumfries and Galloway MP confirmed he will stand down as an MP at the next General Election, raising the prospect he could become a Lord afterwards.

Mr Jack was nominated for a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, along with former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams, and COP26 President Alok Sharma.

Accepting the peerage would trigger a by-election, and it had been suggested the four would seek to avoid this by continuing as MPs until the next election.

However, The Times reported the House of Lords Appointments Commission, which vets peerages, is advising that would be constitutionally improper.

That raises the prospect of them having to stand down as MPs in order to join the upper house; something Alister Jack has told Representing Border he will not do.

The Scottish Secretary will, however, stand down as the MP for Dumfries and Galloway at the next General Election.

When asked whether he could become a Lord after that, he replied "who knows".