Annan Athletic have put themselves in a strong position for promotion from League Two after a 3-1 home victory against Clyde in the play-off final first leg.

Peter Murphy's side go into Friday's second leg with a two goal lead thanks to a double from Carlisle United loanee Max Kilsby and an own goal from Erik Sula.

Annan Athletic took the lead through a thunderous Kilsby strike on the half volley. Clyde then equalised on the 33rd minute through Euan Cameron.

Kilsby then doubled his tally for the night to put Annan back in the lead with another powerful strike, this time into the near post.

Annan Athletic take a two goal lead into the second leg. Credit: JS Sports and Events

Annan's victory was rounded off with less than 10 minutes remaining through the own goal from Sula.

Annan Athletic now have one foot in League One for next season as attention now turns to the second leg on Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...