Catch up on Representing Border 17th May 2023

Tonight's Representing Border comes from Westminster. In a wide ranging interview the Scottish Secretary tells Peter MacMahon he definitely won't be taking a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honour list and won't trigger a by-election. But Alister Jack confirms he won't stand for re-election in his Dumfries and Galloway constituency. Mr Jack also says he backs more immigration to help local farmers facing labour shortages and he presented himself as the defender of devolution, rejecting calls from his former ministerial colleague Lord Frost to roll back the powers of the Scottish Parliament. Also on the programme, could or would Labour and the SNP do a deal in the event of a hung parliament? Ian Murray and Kirsty Blackman join Peter to consider if there might be common ground between their two parties.

