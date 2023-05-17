The National Farmers Union (NFU) says the first farm to fork summit showcases a "positive outlook" for UK food security.

The summit was the first of its kind and was designed to explore UK food security and to convene the whole supply chain together.

The NFU claims "domestic self sufficiency" is back on the political agenda.

NFU President Minette Batters said: "I am absolutely delighted that the Prime Minister has delivered on the commitment he made to NFU members last year to host this summit.

Minette Batters believes there is more that can be done to produce more food in the UK. Credit: Fototek/PA

"The number of Cabinet Ministers present shows the ambition for cross-departmental coordination to deliver measures to boost home-grown food production.

"Many of the farmers and growers I represent will be relieved to see UK food security being taken seriously by the government."

She added that she believes the summit has showcased how important farming is to the UK.

She said: "The announcements made today show a recognition and an understanding of the strategic importance of British food and farming to the nation.

"And the actions recognise the importance of coordinated action across government to support confidence, investment and growth in British food.

"What we need now is to build on these announcements. We are calling for a set of core agri-food import standards for trade.

"Whilst it is pleasing government is looking to maintain self-sufficiency at 60%, we believe there’s an opportunity to produce much more of our own food here. We can and should be more ambitious and look to move beyond this target.

"Vitally, the Farm to Fork Summit should become an annual event, as our food supply is part of the UK’s national infrastructure and will ensure that food security never drops down the political agenda, across all parties, again."

