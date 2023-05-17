Play Brightcove video

Students from Heriot Watt University have been set a challenge from one of Britain's top tailors.

Textile students have been asked by Huntsman - a top tailor on Saville Row that inspired the Kingsman films - to design a fabric that will be taken by the tailor.

Amongst their clientele is royalty and rockstars.

The university, where Dame Vivienne Westwood is an honour graduate, has been home to students learning the craft for the last 30 years.

Fiona Pankhurst, Assistant Producer at the university, said: "It is a great opportunity for the students to work to an industry brief.

"You are given certain limitations and have a client you are designing for. You have certain yarns and type of cloth that has to perform in a certain way.

"The students have to be quite careful and quite clever in the way they use the design skills they have already got. They have to do it to answer the brief and to satisfy the customer."

