A Carlisle junior park run is looking to raise money for a defibrillator.

Organisers of the junior park run at Carlisle's Bitts Park want to raise almost £1000 so they have their own defibrillator and not need to use one at a local sports centre.

One in every 133 people born in the UK has a heart condition and 13 babies are diagnosed every day.

Many more go undiagnosed and do not realise until they push their heart rate.

Vanessa Strickland, Carlisle Junior Park Run Event Director, said: "At present, we use the one from the local sports centre, which is only like a minute away, really.

"We found that it would be a advantage for us to have our own. So if anything was to happen, it would be ready on site, so it's immediately available."

The park run is looking to raise money for the life saving equipment. Credit: ITV

Race Director David Grimshaw believes the equipment could be used for the participants and families in attendance.

He said: “So safety for just not just the runners, but the supporters and parents and families as well.

"It's essential for risk assessments we have a defibrillator. We need to raise money for a defibrillator. We currently borrow it from senior park run. Hopefully we'll raise enough cash for that."

