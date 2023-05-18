Catch up on Representing Border 18th May 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the Conservatives claim the Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth broke the ministerial code intervening on a constituency issues when she was Transport Minister. This week's commentators LBC's Gina Davidson and Joyce McMillan from The Scotsman join Peter MacMahon to discuss that claim and the rest of today's First Ministers' questions. Plus, faith leaders come to Holyrood to lobby against plans to legalise assisted dying in Scotland.

