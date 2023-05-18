Play Brightcove video

Watch as Wigton's Jarrad Branthwaite discusses life at PSV and his journey from Cumbria.

Wigton's very own Jarrad Branthwaite is loving life on the continent during his spell on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Premier League side Everton.

The former Carlisle United defender came through the ranks at his boyhood club and made his debut for the Blues when he was just 16-years-old.

He has had a meteoric rise from playing League Two football to now lifting his first piece of silverware with the Dutch giants.

Branthwaite says he almost has to pinch himself when thinking about how quickly his career has progressed.

Jarrad Branthwaite came through the youth ranks at Carlisle United. Credit: Donna Branthwaite

He said: "Since I was at Carlisle and joined Everton, the last three and a half years has went so fast.

"From playing in League Two to joining a Premier League club and making my debut in the Premier League to playing in the Eredivise for a top club like PSV and winning the cup it is surreal to look back."

Born and raised in Wigton, Branthwaite still loves going back to his hometown whenever he gets the chance.

He said: "I was raised in Wigton it is 15 minutes from Carlisle so everyone is there all of my friends and family.

"I went to all three schools in Wigton so my whole childhood was there so any chance I get to go home I go back and see everyone from Wigton.

"We used to play on my estate, there was a little park there where we played five a side. On a Friday night we used to go out with all my friends to Friday night club at Wigton Rugby Club where we played on the astroturf there."

Branthwaite has fond memories of watching Carlisle United play as a kid. And one game against his current parent club remains at the forefront of his mind.

Jarrad Branthwaite regularly watched Carlisle United as a kid. Credit: Donna Branthwaite

He said: "I used to go to every game I could get to really. I remember when Carlisle played Everton in the FA Cup and I think that game stood out because it was the first time I have seen the stadium full."

Branthwaite made his debut for the Blues when he was just 16-years-old. The club had a lot of faith and belief in him at the time and he is thankful to the opportunity Carlisle gave him.

He said: "I think for any kid growing up and going through the academy and then being able to play for your boyhood club it was a dream come true.

"Ever since I started playing football and joined the academy at the age of eight I always wanted to play for Carlisle and to get that moment at 16 it was a dream come true.

"I was living in the moment because all my family and friends were at the game so it was a nice moment."

Branthwaite has played in European competition this season. Credit: PA

Before he knew it he had transferred from playing League Two football to joining the Premier League with Everton. Branthwaite said the move came about quickly and before he knew it he was joining the Toffees.

He said: "It happened so quick. I think I had played 10 games for Carlisle and then it came to the transfer window and it wasn’t something we knew a lot about.

"It happened within one week and we weighed up the options and within five or six days I was signing for Everton."

Since joining PSV Branthwaite has played European football alongside winning the Dutch Cup. He believes that the supporters in the Netherlands showcase a different level of passion seen in the English game.

He said: "I think here they are a lot more passionate. In England everyone is passionate but here everyone in the city knows football and everyone goes to the game.

Branthwaite has already played Premier League football for Everton. Credit: PA

"Here it is a lot more full on and you can see what it means throughout the city. When we came back from the city after the game, we got back about half 12/1 in the morning, the stadium half full and everyone was there to celebrate with us.

"It is a brilliant thing to bring a trophy back to reward the fans for what they have done for us throughout the season."

At such a tender age Branthwaite took the bold move to join a club on European soil. Rather than missing any home comforts Branthwaite often misses the close relationship he has with his family and friends.

He said: "The main thing is missing your family and friends.

"When I was playing for Carlisle I would come home after training and be able to see all of my friends and family but now it is obviously different but that is football."

