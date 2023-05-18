A man who entered a sleeping woman's home armed with a knife and threatened her has been jailed for more than six and a half years.

Stuart Brown, 27, Eskdale Avenue, Carlisle, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court.

Stuart Brown had entered a woman's home, on 18 June 2019, in the middle of the night whilst carrying a knife and wearing a face covering.

The court heard how the woman woke up to find a man inside her bedroom. He held up the knife before demanding the woman's phone, taking it and leaving the property.

Although he was wearing a face covering the woman identified Brown from his voice and clothing.

Brown was subsequently arrested, charged and admitted offences of aggravated burglary and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated burglary and a further nine months in prison for possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Constable Dawn Grant of Cumbria Constabulary said: “Waking to find a man in your house armed with a knife, with his face covered, must have been a terrifying experience.

“The police and the courts take such offending extremely seriously, particularly when there is the presence of a knife. This is reflected in the sentence handed down today at court.

“There is no excuse for anyone to be walking the streets of Cumbria in possession of a knife. Doing so puts people at significant risk of serious injury or death – including the person carrying the knife."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...