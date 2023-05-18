Play Brightcove video

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking for his side to ensure they collectively have "one last push" ahead of their play-off showdown against Bradford City.

The Blues take on Mark Hughes' side for a spot at Wembley and for the possibility to reach League One.

Carlisle United lost 1-0 away from home in the first leg and will have to win the game by two goals to advance in 90 minutes.

Simpson believes being involved in the play-offs is the reason behind his decision to return to Carlisle.

Carlisle United are one game away from Wembley. Credit: PA

He said: "It is why I wanted to get back into it to try and be involved in these sort of things. It is fair to say last February when I came back I wasn’t expecting it to be like this.

"The players, staff and supporters everybody has had an unbelievable effort and unbelievable push to try and take us to this point.

"We are here now, we know what we need to do on Saturday afternoon, we know we need to win the game. It is a brilliant occasion to look forward to."

Simpson believes there is something magical about getting promoted via the play-offs. He wants his side to ensure that if they get to the final they do the job properly.

He said: "It would be fantastic. It is the pinnacle for an English football person to be out at Wembley that is what you want to be involved in.

"That is what you dream of as a kid. I know I can’t get on the grass and play if we do get there but the next best thing is to be involved in the coaching staff.

"It would mean everything to us. I am a real big believer though that if you are going to go to Wembley you have got to win it and that is what we have got to do. We have got to win this weekend, give ourselves the chance to have a day out at Wembley but if we do go there make sure we do that one properly."

The Blues will be looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat from the first leg. Credit: PA

Simpson is looking for his side to continue the fine form that has taken his side into the play-offs into the game against Bradford.

He is looking for his side to take a good season and make it a great one.

He said: "We have done well. We have had a good season but we have the opportunity to make it a brilliant season. The challenge is can we make it brilliant.

"We have done well so far but it is not over yet. I don’t want the season to finish. I want it to finish 28 May down in London. That is in our hands, we have an opportunity to do that.

"There are a lot of teams that are already on holiday now. We still have one huge game to play to try and execute it properly to give ourselves the chance of another one."

