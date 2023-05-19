Play Brightcove video

Watch as Ryan Dollard speaks to Annan Athletic chairman Philip Jones.

Annan Athletic are just 90 minutes away from Scottish League One as they get set to take on Clyde in the play-off final.

The Galabankies won the first leg 3-1 at home, with a double from Carlisle United loanee Max Kilsby helping them to victory.

Tonight they face off against Clyde to make it to the highest division in the club's history.

Max Kilsby scored a double in the first leg. Credit: JS Sports and Events

Annan Athletic chairman Philip Jones correctly predicted his side would win the first 3-1 and has stuck his neck on the line for the second leg as well.

He said: "Without doubt this has been what we have been working towards for years.

"Since we got into the leagues this is the game to get promoted and it would mean everything. It is a lot more effort but this is what we are here for.

"I think we will score and I think we will score first and I think the final score is going to be 2-1."

