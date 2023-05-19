Annan Athletic has been promoted for the first time in its Scottish football league history.

The Black and Golds beat Clyde 2 - 1 in their League One play off final second leg at New Douglas Park.

They won the tie 5 - 2 on aggregate after winning their home leg 3-1 on Tuesday 16 May.

Annan have been in the fourth tier of Scottish football since 2008 and this is their first promotion to the third tier.

Annan have tried five times before to get promoted via the play-offs. They've succeeded at the sixth attempt.

Athletic will play in the Scottish League One next season.

