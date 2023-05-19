Boy charged over fire at St Benedict's Convent, on Maxwell Street, in Dumfries

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fire at St Benedict's Convent, on Maxwell Street, in Dumfries.

The fire was started on Tuesday 16 May and all roads in the surrounding area have now reopened.

The building on Corbelly Hill - which was derelict - had previously suffered damage following a fire in August.

Police Scotland Dumfries & Galloway had asked residents to avoid the area and not to block roads with their vehicles so emergency vehicles had access to surrounding streets.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...