A man has avoided jail after he was convicted for killing 15 birds, including five red kites, in Dumfries and Galloway.

Barry Nicolle, 67, was sentenced at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Friday 19 May.

He was sentenced to completing 216 hours of community service to be carried out within 12 months.

Barry Nicolle previously admitted numerous charges on Wednesday 5 April.

The charges related to the use of poison resulting in the death of 15 birds. The birds were recovered within a mile radius of Barry Nicolle's home and some just a few hundred yards from his property.

The banned substances Barry Nicolle used were Aldicarb and Bendiocarb.

Wildlife Officer, Police Constable John Cowan, said: “Extensive policing work involving a number of partners, along with forensic science, enabled us to build a case against Nicolle who had been killing protected birds over a number of years.“Not only was there a risk to the rural environment, but also to members of the public handling poisoned birds some of which were found near a primary school.“Police Scotland and the partners we work with treat all types of wildlife crime very seriously and this conviction is a strong message that those who poison wild and protected birds will be robustly investigated.

