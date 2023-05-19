Play Brightcove video

Watch Mark Hughes' press conference ahead of the play-off semi final second leg against Carlisle United.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes believes there is no pressure on his side as they prepare for the play-off semi final second leg against Carlisle United.

The Bantams ensured they came into the second leg with a victory, following Jamie Walker's first half strike at Valley Parade.

Hughes' side now travel to Brunton Park looking to book a spot at Wembley to take on either Stockport County or Salford City.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simspon spoke of his "delight" at just being a goal behind from the first leg and urged the Blues fans to make as much noise as possible on Saturday.

Hughes though has urged his players to go out and make history and cement their place in the hearts of supporters.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes believes his side will be able to handle the bumper Brunton Park crowd. Credit: PA

He said: "You have your own opportunity to add your own story to the club. If you are part of a successful team that has achieved something supporters remember that.

"They remember the emotions that you had as part of a successful team engrained in them.

"Why wouldn’t you want to be a player that is remembered and maybe have a lounge named after you. I never got that, but there has been a lot that have had that honour."

Hughes believes that his side are in a strong position coming into the second leg. He believes that although there will be a bumper home crowd inside Brunton Park it will not faze his players, who are used to playing in front of large attendances.

He said: "We are in a winning position. If we play as well as we did in the first half, where I thought we were excellent where we really took the game to Carlisle.

"Carlisle admitted that they were very nervous in the opening period and that was a consequence of the stage and the atmosphere.

"It is going to be replicated, not to the same extent but they are going to have a big crowd for the game. They are going to have to deal with that but it is what we are used to week in week out. So it won’t faze us."

Bradford City have a one goal lead from the first leg. Credit: PA

Hughes believes that his side are more confident than that of Paul Simpson's side and that recent form points to a positive afternoon for Bradford City.

He said: "I would much rather be in our position than Carlisle’s. Going there with the win under our belts the confidence from winning a football match is there.

"Our form is better if you look back at the last 10 games, we have had more wins in that 10 game period than Carlisle have.

"We are off the back of a win so in terms of confidence heading into the game we are in a much better place. There is absolutely no pressure on us, in my view, because we are on the front foot. We are looking forward to the game."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...