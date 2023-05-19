Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has recalled previous play-off success as the Blues prepare for the biggest match of their season so far at home to Bradford City.

United are a goal down from the first leg at Valley Parade where a first half Jamie Walker strike was enough to separate the sides.

The Blues know that a two goal victory will ensure they have a trip to Wembley for the play-off final.

Simpson believes that the expectation for his side has not changed despite the first leg defeat away from home.

The Blues were defeated 1-0 in the first leg. Credit: PA

He said: "I will be honest with you, before the first leg at Bradford it was clear what we needed to do. Over the 180 minutes of football, if it can be achieved at that point, we needed to be ahead whatever that means.

"We needed to score more goals than them. They are coming into this second leg now with a one goal advantage. After the way we started the game I am delighted that it is only one goal because it could have been more, we could have crumbled with the noise their fans made and the momentum they got in the early part of the game.

"I thought the reaction of our players and the way they hung in there, the way they changed the momentum in our favour was fantastic.

"Now we need to start this game on Saturday properly, give ourselves a lift and get ourselves back into the game with the first goal. Then we can deal with what we can over the rest of the game."

Simpson has previous when it comes to play-off success with Carlisle United. The Blues defeated Stevenage at the Britannia Stadium in 2005 to seal promotion to the Football League.

Simpson is looking for his players to ensure they start the game against Bradford City on the front foot. Credit: PA

Now in his second spell at the club he is hoping that the play-offs will provide the path to promotion for the Blues.

He said: "It is just a brilliant day. I remember we absolutely dwarfed the Stevenage support. The whole feeling that goes through the city it makes everybody’s lives a lot better.

"We want to go and try and achieve that again. It is a tough ask, we know that. It is a tough league to get out of.

"We have got a really difficult game against Bradford City to contend with first. If we can do that one properly then we have a difficult game against Salford City or Stockport County.

"The first one is the most important and that is against Bradford City here. If it is not going to be a sell-out then it is going to be very close. If you can’t get up for that then we have got serious problems, so it is a great game to look forward to."

Simpson is thankful to the supporters for the backing they have provided him and his team this season.

Simpson is urging supporters to make as much noise as possible at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

He had one final message to supporters ahead of the last game of the season at Brunton Park.

He said: "Come and have a good day. Come and enjoy it. Come and create the atmosphere that the travelling fans at Bradford City did. Probably with ten times more fans than we did down there.

"What a great occasion and brilliant day to look forward to. Come and support us and back us and hopefully together as a whole community and a group we can have a right good day on Saturday."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...